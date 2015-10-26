Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

An Alkene Carboamination

Organic Synthesis: Rhodium-catalyzed reaction stereospecifically forms a C–C bond and a C–N bond across a C=C bond

by Bethany Halford
October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Looking to turn simple alkenes into more complex molecules, chemists at Colorado State University report a stereospecific carboamination of C=C bonds. The reaction provides a new way to synthesize functionalized amines, which are often components of biologically important molecules. The rhodium-catalyzed reaction (example shown), developed by Tomislav Rovis and Tiffany Piou, adds a C–C bond and a C–N bond across an alkene’s double bond (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature15691). Enoxyphthalimides serve as both the carbon and the nitrogen source in the intermolecular transformation. The reaction takes place in a syn fashion with both new bonds forming on the same side of the alkene. Developing a bulky cyclopentadienyl ligand for rhodium and using methanol as a solvent proved critical to getting the reaction to work. The team now has its sights set on an asymmetric version of the reaction.

Reaction scheme showing a catalytic carboamination reaction between an alkene and an enoxyphthalimides.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coaxing chiral products from an SN1 reaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Forging olefins via decarboxylation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE