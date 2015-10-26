Advertisement

09342-cover-openercxd.jpg
09342-cover-openercxd.jpg
October 26, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 42

Researchers at the Joint BioEnergy Institute transform biomass into energy-rich fuel molecules

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 42
Biological Chemistry

Seeking Better Biofuels

Researchers at the Joint BioEnergy Institute transform biomass into energy-rich fuel molecules

Heated Dispute Over Analytical Method

Study finds that GC-MS changes or destroys sample compounds

Global Warming Concerns Put Pressure On Aerosol Propellants

EPA limitations on hydrofluorocarbons give Honeywell an opening for an environmentally acceptable substitute

  • Biological Chemistry

    Patent Picks: PET Imaging

    A look at recent patenting activity in the development of 18F-labeled radiotracers, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    Italian Fine Chemicals Maker Flamma Advances In China

    Midsized firm breaks the mold even as it hews to a regional archetype

  • Environment

    Improving Infrastructure To Cut Methane Emissions

    Modernization of U.S. natural gas pipelines is reducing leaks and promoting safety

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Ionization Charge Dynamics Tracked

Physical Chemistry: Scientists follow and control charge migration after ionizing iodoacetylene

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

