Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Appliance Maker Dyson Buys Battery Start-up Sakti3

Energy: The vacuum tycoon plans to scale up the technology for more powerful and stable batteries

by Melody M. Bomgardner
October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
President Barack Obama inspects a Sakti3 battery at a White House event in August as Sastry looks on.
President Barack Obama looks at a battery from Sakit. as he views White House Demo Day exhibits on the state floor of the White House on August 4,2015 Sakti3: Ann Marie Sastry, Ann Arbor, Michigan With over 25 years of experience and 120 scientific publications, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry is a leading materials science researcher. After spending 17 years as a Professor at University of Michigan, doing research for DARPA, the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, and other sponsors in government agencies and the private sector, Dr. Sastry decided to found her company. Sakti is using materials science to develop the next generation of solid state lithium batteries that will power mobile phones, computers, and even cars.
Credit: Newscom
President Barack Obama inspects a Sakti3 battery at a White House event in August as Sastry looks on.

James Dyson, the British engineer known for making a vacuum cleaner that “never loses suction,” is now a player in next-generation batteries. His eponymous company has acquired start-up Sakti3, a developer of solid-state lithium-ion batteries, for a reported $90 million.

In March, Dyson invested $15 million in Sakti3—part of the appliance firm’s $2.3 billion program to fund future technologies. “Sakti3 has achieved leaps in performance, which current battery technology simply can’t,” Dyson explained at the time. “It’s these fundamental technologies—batteries, motors—that allow machines to work properly.” Dyson plans to develop the prototype battery for use in cordless appliances and robots.

Sakti3 was founded in 2007 by former University of Michigan engineering professor Ann Marie Sastry. Her team used computer models to select the materials and design for a battery that relies on a solid electrolyte in place of standard liquids. So-called solid-state batteries promise to deliver more energy in a smaller package, along with increased safety. Sakti3 chose a design that could be manufactured via thin-film deposition.

In a similar acquisition in August, Bosch, the German maker of power tools and auto parts, bought Seeo, a California start-up touting a solid-state battery with a dry polymer electrolyte. At the time, Bosch predicted that 15% of all new cars will have at least a hybrid electric power train by 2025.

Dyson and Bosch are acquiring solid-state battery makers because they don’t want to wait the five or 10 years it will take for other firms to develop them, explains Cosmin Laslau, a senior analyst at the high-tech consulting firm Lux Research. “They have to get a foothold by buying solid-state developers and funding them toward mass production,” he says.

As for why Sakti3 and Seeo didn’t try to go it alone, Laslau notes that start-ups can’t attract the levels of backing required to scale up manufacturing on their own. “Depending on how difficult the technology is to scale, the investment necessary could reach billions,” he says. “These start-ups needed a larger corporation with significant cash and revenue streams to help them take that next step.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carmakers invest in next-generation battery technology
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicone anode start-ups attract new investment
Tesla acquires supercapacitor maker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE