DuPont To Build Singapore Center

DuPont is building a new Southeast Asian R&D and business headquarters in Singapore that will house 200 scientists, engineers, and executives. To be located in the Nucleos business and science park, the 11,000-m2 facility will consolidate staff from three locations in the country. DuPont expects staffing to reach 300 by 2020. At the center, technicians will conduct R&D in areas such as agriculture, nutrition, advanced materials, and biobased materials.
