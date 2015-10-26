Eric Davison Brown

Brown, 87, died on March 3 in Wheaton, Ill.
“He initially worked for the National Bureau of Standards, in Washington, D.C. The majority of his career was at Dow Corning, in Midland, Mich. Eric created numerous patents and contributed to several publications while there. Much of his career was in silicone and polymer research and development. Eric enjoyed golfing, photography, traveling, spending time with his family, and serving in many different capacities in his church. He was an eloquent speaker, a talented bass singer, and an avid writer. His greatest joy was his witness for Christ and serving his savior.”—Karen Sheren, daughter
Most recent title: lead chemist, McGhan NuSil Corp.
Education: B.S., chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1949; M.S., analytical chemistry, George Washington University, 1953
Survivors: daughter, Karen Sheren; son, Doug; and three grandchildren
