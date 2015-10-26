Evonik Invests In Polymer Pipe Firm

Evonik Industries has invested an undisclosed sum in the Dutch firm Airborne Oil & Gas, which produces thermoplastic composite pipes for offshore oil and gas applications. The industry’s current pipes are either rigid steel or multiple layers of steel and polymer. AOG says its pipes dispense with steel entirely and thus aren’t susceptible to corrosion. Evonik sees the pipe as an outlet for its nylon 12.
