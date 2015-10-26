Gilbert P. Haight Jr.

Haight, 92, died on April 27 in Seattle.
“Gil Haight was both a serious scientist and a very funny man, mixing humor into his teachings and daily life. A master of puns, he was happiest when eliciting an extended groan from those in his company. When he wasn’t teaching, he could most often be found on the tennis court where his unorthodox game drove his opponents crazy.”—Charles P. Haight, son
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Education: B.S., chemistry, Stanford University, 1943; Ph.D., chemistry, Princeton University, 1946; Rhodes Scholar, chemistry, University of Oxford, 1947
Survivors: wife, Shirley; daughters Jennifer, Loisanne, and Stephanie; and son Charles
