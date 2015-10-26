Gritstone Launches For Cancer Vaccines

Cancer immunotherapy-focused Gritstone Oncology has launched with $102 million in its first round of financing, led by Versant Ventures, the Column Group, and Clarus Ventures. The sizable backing will allow Gritstone to develop personalized cancer vaccines based on tumor-specific neoantigens. These protein antigens are created by mutating tumors and thus can be recognized and attacked by the immune system. The Bay Area company will first target lung cancer.
