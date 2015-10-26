Horacio A. Mottola

Mottola, 85, died on June 3 in Winter Haven, Fla.
“Mottola and his research group developed a closed-loop flow system with the circulating enzyme glucose oxidase. Injection of glucose samples, followed by an evaluation of oxygen consumption at an exposed platinum wire electrode, enabled the quantitative determination of glucose. This glucose analyzer allowed a medical technician to determine the glucose level in a blood sample within one to five minutes. The method was adopted by Eppendorf A.G. and was in use in hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.”—K. Darrell Berlin, colleague
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, Oklahoma State University
Education: B.S., analytical chemistry, University of Buenos Aires, 1957; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of Buenos Aires, 1962
Survivors: wife, Maria; daughter, Adriana; son, Horacio Jr.; and two grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter