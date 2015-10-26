Hugh Kidder Clark

Clark, 97, died on June 20 in Aiken, S.C.
“My father loved his job and his life outside of work as a gardener, world traveler, hiker, singer, and pianist. I especially remember how beautiful he sounded when rehearsing solos from Handel’s ‘Messiah.’ ”—Barbara Ucko, daughter
Most recent title: research scientist, DuPont
Education: B.S., chemistry, Oberlin College, 1939; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Cornell University, 1943
Survivors: son, Lawrence; daughter, Barbara Ucko; and three grandchildren
