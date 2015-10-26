James V. (Jim) Crivello

Crivello, 74, died on Feb. 26 in Clifton Park, N.Y.
“One of his key accomplishments was the development of a new class of protic acid photogenerators, also known as ‘Crivello salts,’ for inducing cationic polymerization of epoxy resins, which opened the door for the first wave of additive manufacturing systems. Three-dimensional printing with epoxy-based photopolymers still uses his materials and methodology, as does epoxy coating technology. Chemically amplified photoresists, the sine qua non of the high-density microelectronics industry, also depend on his discoveries.”—Leonard V. Interrante, colleague at Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute; editor of Chemistry of Materials
Education: B.S., chemistry, Aquinas College, 1962; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1966
Survivors: wife, Ann, and daughters, Sara Bednarz and Leah Valvo
