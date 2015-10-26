Kalkunte S. Seshadri

Seshadri, 90, died on Feb. 5 in Morgantown, W.Va.
“My father was a quiet man and a great observer. His work was very important to him, and when I was a child, I admired his dedication and his strong work ethic. He was a man of few words but of great honor and integrity, and this showed in his work as a scientist and in his dedication to his family. He was only interested in doing the best he could at work and with his family; material things mattered little to him. He was quiet, humble, dignified, and honest.”—Veena Seshadri, daughter
Most recent title: senior research scientist, EG&G
Education: B.S. and M.S., physical chemistry, University of Mysore, 1948; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Oregon State University, 1956
Survivors: wife, Champaka; son, Vijay; daughter, Veena; and a grandson
