Business

Linde Advances New Route To Syngas

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Linde has opened a pilot reformer at its research facility in Pullach, Germany, near Munich. The plant’s first task will be to test a new “dry reforming” process to make the mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen known as synthesis gas. Traditional steam reforming generates syngas from water and methane; dry reforming adds carbon dioxide to the mix. In addition to consuming a greenhouse gas, the process uses less energy than conventional reforming, Linde says. It was developed with BASF and HTE, which provided catalysts, as well as Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and others.

