Norbert F. Cywinski

Cywinski, 85, died on July 7 in Kerrville, Texas.
“When I was growing up, my father always attended the American Chemical Society monthly meetings. They were sometimes held in the town where we lived, and sometimes in another town. Whenever he thought the topic of the presentation was of enough general interest that my mother might understand it, we would all go to the dinner and meeting. My father’s goal was to get a 50-year pin. He received that in Austin. I am pleased that I was able to take him to be honored as a 60-year ACS member at St. Philip’s College after he moved to San Antonio.”—Rachel Cywinski, daughter
Most recent title: senior research chemist, Southwestern Analytical Chemicals (now SACHEM)
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1954; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1962
Survivors: daughter, Rachel, and several siblings, nieces, and nephews
