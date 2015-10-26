Paul F. Deisler Jr.

Deisler, 89, died on Aug. 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“Paul published scientific articles on many subjects, the most numerous being in the area of cancer risks in the workplace. He was one of the founders of the Society for Risk Analysis. Although he considered himself to be retired in 2005, he continued to learn, study, and write. His last article, on the origins of the universe, was published in 2011. He has also written several nonscientific books, including ‘Encountering Aggieland in 1942.’ He leaves several works to be finished by his children. He devoted himself to ensuring that his beloved wife received the best care and comfort possible until her death.”—Jane Deisler-Seno, daughter
Most recent title: vice president for health, safety, and environment, Shell Oil
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Texas A&M University, 1946; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Princeton University, 1952
Survivors: daughters, Jane and Julia; son, Paul; and five grandchildren
