Environment

Paul F. Deisler Jr.

October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Deisler
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jane Deisler-Seno
Photo of Paul F. Deisler, Jr.
Credit: Courtesy of Jane Deisler-Seno

Deisler, 89, died on Aug. 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Paul published scientific articles on many subjects, the most numerous being in the area of cancer risks in the workplace. He was one of the founders of the Society for Risk Analysis. Although he considered himself to be retired in 2005, he continued to learn, study, and write. His last article, on the origins of the universe, was published in 2011. He has also written several nonscientific books, including ‘Encountering Aggieland in 1942.’ He leaves several works to be finished by his children. He devoted himself to ensuring that his beloved wife received the best care and comfort possible until her death.”—Jane Deisler-Seno, daughter

Most recent title: vice president for health, safety, and environment, Shell Oil

Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Texas A&M University, 1946; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Princeton University, 1952

Survivors: daughters, Jane and Julia; son, Paul; and five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

