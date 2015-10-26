Raymond Dodson

Dodson, 95, died on July 12 in Minneapolis.
“In addition to being an outstanding scientist, Dodson loved being a teacher and a mentor. After leaving the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, he taught for two years at Fort Hare University in Ciskei, South Africa. He then traveled the world with his wife, Liz, for 14 months. One of his UMN graduate students wrote, ‘He was on top of what you were doing and wouldn’t allow you to flounder, but he would force you to think for yourself. Through his penetrating questions, he would draw out of you a solution to your problem.’ ”—Eileen Harvala, communications coordinator, UMN department of chemistry
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, UMN Twin Cities; and teacher at Fort Hare University, Ciskei, South Africa
Education: B.S., chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College, 1942; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1947
Survivors: wife, Liz; son, Steven; daughters, Debra Garley and Becky Johnson; stepsons, Robert Brenner, Scott Brenner, Mark Brenner, and James Brenner; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren
