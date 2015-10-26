Ruhangiz Rezaaiyan

Rezaaiyan, 61, died on July 29 in Greensboro, N.C.
“Ruhi had a unique, collaborative, and trusted way of working and teaching. She was highly respected by Syngenta teams around the world and by regulatory staff at the Environmental Protection Agency. Ruhi was known for her regulatory/science knowledge and expertise, and her vivacious, generous, and gracious personality. Ruhi lived life to the fullest, and she relished spending time with family and friends. She was a fabulous cook and loved to travel, entertain, and share favorite dishes from her homeland along with wonderful cups of tea and conversation. We will deeply miss Ruhi and her friendship, smile, laughter, straightforwardness, wisdom, and passion.”—Jahangir Emrani, husband
Most recent title: regulatory manager, Syngenta Crop Protection
Education: B.S., chemistry, Sharif University of Technology, Iran, 1978; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Indiana University, 1985
Survivors: husband, Jahangir Emrani; son, Darius Emrani; and daughters, Bita and Gloria Emrani
