Environment

Ruhangiz Rezaaiyan

October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Rezaaiyan
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jahangir Emrani
Photo of Ruhangiz Rezaaiyan.
Credit: Courtesy of Jahangir Emrani

Rezaaiyan, 61, died on July 29 in Greensboro, N.C.

“Ruhi had a unique, collaborative, and trusted way of working and teaching. She was highly respected by Syngenta teams around the world and by regulatory staff at the Environmental Protection Agency. Ruhi was known for her regulatory/science knowledge and expertise, and her vivacious, generous, and gracious personality. Ruhi lived life to the fullest, and she relished spending time with family and friends. She was a fabulous cook and loved to travel, entertain, and share favorite dishes from her homeland along with wonderful cups of tea and conversation. We will deeply miss Ruhi and her friendship, smile, laughter, straightforwardness, wisdom, and passion.”—Jahangir Emrani, husband

Most recent title: regulatory manager, Syngenta Crop Protection

Education: B.S., chemistry, Sharif ­University of Technology, Iran, 1978; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Indiana ­University, 1985

Survivors: husband, Jahangir Emrani; son, Darius Emrani; and daughters, Bita and Gloria Emrani

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

