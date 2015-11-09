Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Gut Bacteria Can Help Fight Cancer

Biochemistry: A patient’s microbiome can impact the efficacy of some cancer immunotherapies

by Sarah Everts
November 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Gut bacteria can boost the efficacy of antibody-based cancer treatments, according to two papers in Science (2015, DOI: 10.1126/aad1329 and 10.1126/science.aac4255). If the work in mice holds true for humans, cancer patients receiving immunotherapies might one day receive fecal transplants or probiotics to increase the presence of cancer-fighting bacteria in their guts. In one study, a team of researchers led by Laurence Zitvogel of Gustave Roussy cancer center found that the efficacy of ipilimumab, a monoclonal antibody used to fight skin cancer, was better at fighting tumors in mice with strong Bacteroidales and Burkholderiales populations in their intestines. Mice containing high levels of Clostridiales bacteria in their gut responded poorly to the treatment. In the other study, the University of Chicago’s Thomas F. Gajewski and coworkers found that feeding mice Bifidobacterium improved the outcome of monoclonal antibody treatments for skin melanomas. Sorting out the detailed interactions between gut bacteria and cancer immunotherapies may one day help clinicians modify patients’ microbiomes to optimize cancer treatments.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE