People

Derek Horton

November 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 45
CORRECTION: This obituary was updated on Nov. 23, 2015. Horton’s wife, June, was incorrectly listed as a survivor. She preceded him in death.

Horton, 82, died on June 5 in Chevy Chase, Md.

Horton
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Xuefei Huang
Photo of Derek Horton.
Credit: Courtesy of Xuefei Huang

“For Derek Horton’s family, students, and professional colleagues the world over, I can only say that he epitomized ACS’s and the chemical profession’s ideals. His publications, editorial skills, scientific outreach, and creativity have left us a model. I was assigned to him as a coworker and trainee in the Ohio State University department of chemistry where I learned deep respect for the beauty of carbohydrate chemistry as well as its history. Derek and his wife, June, were always bright lights in the community and the ACS family.”—John R. Vercellotti, friend and colleague

Most recent title: professor of chemistry, American University

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1954; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1957; D.Sc., chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1972

Survivors: sons, Martin and Simon; daughters, Veronica Bashian and Fiona Medich; eight grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

