Horton, 82, died on June 5 in Chevy Chase, Md.
“For Derek Horton’s family, students, and professional colleagues the world over, I can only say that he epitomized ACS’s and the chemical profession’s ideals. His publications, editorial skills, scientific outreach, and creativity have left us a model. I was assigned to him as a coworker and trainee in the Ohio State University department of chemistry where I learned deep respect for the beauty of carbohydrate chemistry as well as its history. Derek and his wife, June, were always bright lights in the community and the ACS family.”—John R. Vercellotti, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, American University
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1954; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1957; D.Sc., chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1972
Survivors: sons, Martin and Simon; daughters, Veronica Bashian and Fiona Medich; eight grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren
