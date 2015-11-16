Dupont Buys Dyadic’s Enzyme Technology

DuPont Industrial Biosciences has agreed to buy Dyadic International’s industrial enzymes business for $75 million. Dyadic was founded in 1979 by Mark Emalfarb, now CEO. It started in the enzyme business by supplying cellulases and pumice stones for making stonewashed denim. It has since developed a fungal production platform to make industrial enzymes used in the biofuels, biobased chemicals, food, and animal health industries. In 2014, the company had revenues of $12.5 million and a loss from operations of $5.3 million. DuPont will also acquire Dyadic’s Netherlands research and development lab.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter