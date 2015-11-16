Splittgerber, 97, died on July 18 in Fort Collins, Colo.
“Colorado State University lost a beloved member of the department of chemistry, whose warm nature and smile will be widely missed. George began teaching at CSU in 1948. He directed NSF Summer Institutes, served as assistant chairman of the chemistry department, and as chairman of the Committee on Institutes & Conferences of the Division of Chemical Education of ACS. George retired in 1988 and continued his daily treks to CSU to read, relax, and continue his research. In 2015, the George Splittgerber Scholarship in Chemistry was created by Dr. Glenn and Donna Boutilier. George’s accomplishments, and the lives he touched, will not be forgotten.”—Charles S. Henry, chair of the chemistry department, CSU
Most recent title:
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Nebraska, 1939; Ph.D., chemistry, Kansas State University, 1960
Survivors: sons, Ronald, Richard, and Gary; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
