Environment

PHILIP LUNER

November 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 45
Luner
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Paul Luner
Photo of Philip Luner.
Credit: Courtesy of Paul Luner

Luner, 89, died on May 3 in Tampa, Fla.

“My father was a dedicated scientist, educator, friend, husband, and a father. His personal life was intertwined seamlessly with his professional career. As an expert in the physical chemistry of cellulose, he was respected not just for his intellect and research, but also for his scientific and personal generosity. Those who worked with him became family, and he influenced their careers. He visited his colleagues all over the world and stayed in their houses and in their lives. He maintained a positive outlook throughout his life as well as a sharp mind, a keen sense of humor, and a contagious good spirit.”—Paul Luner, son

Most recent title: professor of pulp and paper engineering, SUNY, Syracuse

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Loyola College (now Concordia University), in Montreal, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, McGill University, 1951

Survivors: wife, Louise; sons, David and Paul; sister, Gertrude Shapiro; brother, Charles; and three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

