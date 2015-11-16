PHILIP LUNER

Luner, 89, died on May 3 in Tampa, Fla.
“My father was a dedicated scientist, educator, friend, husband, and a father. His personal life was intertwined seamlessly with his professional career. As an expert in the physical chemistry of cellulose, he was respected not just for his intellect and research, but also for his scientific and personal generosity. Those who worked with him became family, and he influenced their careers. He visited his colleagues all over the world and stayed in their houses and in their lives. He maintained a positive outlook throughout his life as well as a sharp mind, a keen sense of humor, and a contagious good spirit.”—Paul Luner, son
Most recent title: professor of pulp and paper engineering, SUNY, Syracuse
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Loyola College (now Concordia University), in Montreal, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, McGill University, 1951
Survivors: wife, Louise; sons, David and Paul; sister, Gertrude Shapiro; brother, Charles; and three grandchildren
