Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings

Organic Synthesis: Biobased reagents could replace aryl halides in a new method for making aryl amines

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Palladium-catalyzed amination of aryl halides to form aryl amines is a leading example of a cross-coupling reaction, one of the most important transformations in organic synthesis. The aryl amine products are common building blocks for preparing pharmaceutical compounds, dyes, and electronic materials. However, the aryl halide starting reagents must be presynthesized from petroleum-based feedstocks, which adds reaction steps to a synthesis and leads to unwanted halide waste. Zhengwang Chen, Huiying Zeng, Chao-Jun Li, and coworkers at McGill University have developed a green alternative by using phenols, which can be derived from the biobased material lignin, instead of aryl halides (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201506751). Chemists have already developed methods to convert phenols to aryl amines, but the approaches require first converting the phenols into aryl sulfonates, esters, or other intermediates. The new McGill synthesis, which builds on the team’s work to convert phenols to cyclohexylamines, offers a direct coupling of phenols with an amine or with anilines via a tandem reduction-condensation-dehydrogenation process. The researchers used the method to convert phenols to secondary and tertiary aryl amines, as well as the diol catechol to a diamine and to a nitrogen heterocycle.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE