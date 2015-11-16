Sanofi Moves To Reduce Costs ...

Sanofi has laid out a five-year plan that targets a reduction of $1.6 billion in operating costs as well as annual sales growth of 3 to 4%. The firm warns, however, that it will not see any significant bottom-line growth for the next two years given the phasing of cost savings and “headwinds” in the diabetes market. The company says it is considering selling its Merial animal health business and its European generics businesses. The company says growth will be driven by launches scheduled through 2020, with six key launches, including diabetes and high cholesterol treatments and a vaccine for dengue fever, together expected to generate sales of up to $15 billion by 2025.
