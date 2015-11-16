Thomas Gibian

Gibian, 92, died on Feb. 28 in Sandy Spring, Md.
“Our father was known for his industry acumen, leadership, good humor, and global perspective. He and our mom put great energy, commitment, and care into maintaining relationships with family and friends. They opened their home and their hearts to many, providing comfort, shelter, and encouragement. Our father always looked forward, was adaptable when confronted with change, never spoke disrespectfully of anyone, and had an open mind and a willingness to learn from everyone around him. He loved the life that he was blessed to live.”—David Gibian, son
Most recent title: president, Henkel of America
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1942; Ph.D., chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), 1948
Survivors: wife, Peg; daughters, Janet Hough and Barbara; sons, Tom and David; and 12 grandchildren
