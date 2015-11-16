William C. Dzombak

Dzombak, 93, died on May 14 in Latrobe, Pa.
“Teaching at a Catholic liberal arts college was a perfect fit for him. A Renaissance man, he reveled in the integrated, open, scholarly environment at Saint Vincent College. In addition to various courses in chemistry, especially his infamous physical chemistry course, my father helped introduce and lead the Saint Vincent Great Books program in the 1960s. A rigorous scholar and teacher, my father and his courses were remembered with respect by many Saint Vincent alums.”—David Dzombak, son
Most recent title: emeritus professor, Saint Vincent College
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Pittsburgh, 1942; Ph.D., chemistry, Purdue University, 1948
Survivors: wife, Agnes (Jo); sons, David and Ivan; daughters, Deborah McMahon, Laura Warren, and Stefanie Puccetti; and sisters, Doris Salama and Barbara Poole
