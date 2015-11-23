2015 ACS Scholars Named

ACS has named its 2015 ACS Scholars, a group of 165 U.S. students from underrepresented minority groups. The renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 per year support students majoring in chemistry or chemistry-related fields. Students must be African American, Hispanic, or American Indian high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors pursuing a degree in the chemical sciences or chemical technology. The list of winners is available at http://cenm.ag/scholars2015.
Applications for the 2016 ACS Scholars Program are now being accepted. Visit http://acs.org/scholars for more information.
