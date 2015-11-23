Disposable Plastic Bioreactors Lead To Savings—And Challenges—For Biopharma Firms

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09346-cover-openercxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09346-cover-openercxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 23, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 46

Single-use bags and other products are making inroads in protein drug manufacture, but the compounds they leach spell trouble

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 46
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Disposable Plastic Bioreactors Lead To Savings—And Challenges—For Biopharma Firms

Single-use bags and other products are making inroads in protein drug manufacture, but the compounds they leach spell trouble

Hemp, No Longer Illegal, Is Poised For A Comeback In The U.S.

Demand from natural food and body care markets motivates farmers

C&EN Talks With Microbiome Surveyor Stefanie Kandels-Lewis

The laboratory technician turned fixer kept the Tara Oceans project, an expedition to map the oceans’ microbial populations, afloat for four years.

  • Materials

    Contention Over Carbyne

    Some say carbon’s 1-D allotrope is impossible to synthesize, others say they’ve already made it

  • Business

    The Materials The Cities Of The Future Will Need

    Scientists and architects discuss future urban living at BASF event in Shanghai

  • Policy

    Scientists Welcome Canada’s New Government

    Trudeau pledges to restore science capacity and make evidence-based decisions

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Energy

Supersalty Water Boosts Battery Safety

Energy Delivery: Highly concentrated aqueous electrolyte solutions could replace hazardous organic solvents in lithium-ion batteries

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Meth-Detecting Cars, Chewing-Gum Biosensors

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT