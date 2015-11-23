ACS Approves Cannabis Subdivision

On Oct. 8, the American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health & Safety approved the formation of the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision.
“Cannabis chemistry represents a wide number of public health, industry, and regulatory issues,” says subdivision cofounder and chair Ezra Pryor, who is also founder and president of cannabis consulting firm EZ Chem Consultancy. “ACS is uniquely qualified to provide a home for researchers, policy developers, and workers in this rapidly expanding industry. As the medical and commercial cannabis industries grow, there will continue to be a need for qualified chemists.”
The subdivision aims to provide networking opportunities, encourage mentoring relationships, provide symposium content, and initiate a platform for cannabis chemistry professionals. It is planning two symposia at the spring 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego.
“Whereas somebody might not have had a place for their cannabis research at ACS national meetings before, now there’s a natural home,” Pryor says.
