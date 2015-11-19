Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Air Liquide To Buy Airgas

Acquisitions: Purchase will create world’s largest industrial gases company

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In a move that will make it the world’s largest industrial gas supplier and augment its U.S. presence, Air Liquide has agreed to purchase its smaller rival Airgas in a deal worth $13.4 billion.

AIR KINGS
[+]Enlarge
Industrial gas sales of the top firms.
SOURCES: Company reports for most recent fiscal year
Bar graph showing industrial gas sales of the top firms for most recent fiscal year.
Industrial gas sales of the top firms.
SOURCES: Company reports for most recent fiscal year

Air Liquide is the world’s second-largest industrial gas company, just behind Germany’s Linde. The French firm had $20.4 billion in overall sales in 2014 and $3.5 billion in operating profits. Airgas had sales of $5.3 billion and operating profits of $641 million in its past fiscal year.

Air Liquide is a large-scale industrial gases firm with global operations. It operates big air separation plants and supplies bulk quantities of oxygen and other gases by pipe or tanker truck to large customers such as chemical plants and hospitals.

Airgas, in contrast, is U.S.-focused and specializes in the “packaged” gas business. Its strength is delivering cylinders of gases to customers such as welders.

In a conference call with analysts, Airgas’s executive chairman and founder, Peter McCausland, said the merger talks with Air Liquide sprang from discussions over regular commercial transactions such as gas contracts and swaps. “During the course of these discussions, I think we came to the conclusion our two companies make great partners,” he said.

Air Liquide is paying top dollar for its smaller rival. The $143.00 per share it has offered is a more-than-50% premium to Airgas’s average stock price during the month before the deal was announced.

It is also more than twice what Air Products & Chemicals offered for Airgas in a failed hostile takeover bid back in 2011. At the time, McCausland said Air Products’ $70.00-per-share offer undervalued his firm.

Analyst commentary about the deal noted the ample price Air Liquide is paying. The offer “has triggered some negative commentary today that they may be overpaying,” noted Liberum Capital’s Adam Collins. “We are more positive,” he said, pointing to synergies between the two firms.

The planned acquisition is the second recent restructuring move in the industrial gas industry. In September, Air Products announced it will spin off its chemical business to focus on gases.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Air Products details bid for China’s Yingde
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Linde, Praxair to form industrial gas goliath
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industrial gas giants seek megamerger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE