Angus Opens Labs In China And Brazil

Angus Chemical has opened customer application centers in Shanghai and São Paulo, Brazil. Both facilities, Angus says, combine a multifunctional laboratory with training facilities where customers can collaborate with Angus technical experts. Angus, the world’s only producer of a full line of nitroalkanes, has been an independent company since February, when Dow Chemical sold it to the investment firm Golden Gate Capital.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter