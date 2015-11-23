Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Animal Magnetism Protein

Biochemistry: Magnetoreceptor protein could be key to migratory navigation

by Jyllian Kemsley
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Monarch butterflies, migratory birds, salmon, bats, and mole rats all have the ability to navigate using Earth’s geomagnetism. But just what gives animals their magnetic sense has been a mystery. A new piece to the puzzle is a possible magnetoreceptor protein christened MagR and characterized by a team led by Can Xie of Peking University, although the mechanism behind MagR’s power to sense magnetism remains unknown (Nat. Mater. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4484). Researchers had already identified some cryptochrome proteins as light and magnetism sensors. But cryptochromes can only sense geomagnetic field inclination, which is the angle of the field relative to the equator. Something else is needed to sense north-south polarity. Xie and colleagues found that MagR forms rodlike complexes with cryptochromes and that the two proteins are coexpressed in pigeon retinas. The rod complexes contain 20 MagR proteins in the center surrounded by 10 cryptochrome proteins. Each MagR contains an iron-sulfur cluster, which lines up down the center of the rod in five loops of four clusters each. Crystals of the complexes line up with magnetic fields, and Xie and colleagues had to fashion crystal handling tools out of plastic because the crystals stuck to tools made with iron.

BIG ATTRACTION
Drawing of structure of MagR-cryptochrome complex.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
MagR forms a rodlike complex with cryptochrome proteins (Cry), with Fe-S clusters arranged in loops through the center.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Retina protein may be a magnetic compass for birds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond Sparks Single-Protein EPR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Nanotubes Get Color

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE