Array, Pierre Fabre Partner On Cancer

Pierre Fabre will pay Array BioPharma $30 million up front for the right to develop two cancer compounds, binimetinib and encorafenib, in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. In December, Array regained the rights to binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor in Phase III trials in ovarian cancer and melanoma, from Novartis, which had to divest the compound as a condition of acquiring GlaxoSmithKline’s oncology business. Novartis later sold Array the rights to encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor in Phase III studies in ovarian cancer. Pierre Fabre will pay for 40% of future development costs of the two drugs.
