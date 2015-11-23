Asahi Assesses Faulty Piling Data

An internal investigation at Asahi Kasei Construction Materials, a supplier of construction materials and building foundation systems, has discovered piling work data manipulation at 266 buildings the firm helped build in Japan in recent years. Since late October when it admitted that an apartment tower it built in Yokohama was tilting, the firm, a subsidiary of the chemical producer Asahi Kasei, has reviewed data on nearly 2,400 of the roughly 3,000 projects it supplied in recent years. At a press conference in Tokyo, company officials said about 50 employees were involved in data falsification.
