BP Considers Sale Of Major Facility

BP says it is exploring the sale of its Decatur, Ala., complex as part of a broader reorganization of its petrochemicals business. The Decatur plant produces up to 1 million metric tons per year of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), a polyester raw material, as well as p-xylene, a PTA raw material. It’s also the world’s only commercial producer of naphthalene dicarboxylate, a chemical used in specialty polyesters. One possible buyer is Indorama, which operates a polyester bottle resin plant adjacent to the BP facility.
