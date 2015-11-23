Advertisement

Synthesis

Controlling Reaction Selectivity Via Molecular Dynamics

Reaction Mechanisms: When one transition state leads to two products, controlling timing and molecular motion allows for product selection

by Jyllian Kemsley
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Most Popular in Synthesis

The traditional way to produce only one out of several possible products of a reaction is to stabilize the transition state that leads to that desired compound. But in some reactions a single transition state leads to multiple products, requiring a different approach to selectivity. Such is the case with [1,2]- versus [2,3]-sigmatropic rearrangements. Working with an ammonium ylide containing an enolate group (Y, shown), Bibaswan Biswas and Daniel A. Singleton of Texas A&M University have demonstrated that they can select for either the [1,2] or [2,3] rearrangement product by choosing reaction conditions geared toward promoting particular molecular dynamics paths (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b08635). Alkali-metal bases that do not hydrogen bond to the ylide allow for early formation of the transition state with dynamic motion that favors fragmentation and [1,2] rearrangement. In contrast, methanol or protonated 1,8-diazabicycloundec-7-ene does form a hydrogen bond to the enolate oxygen, increasing the reaction barrier and promoting later formation of the transition state with dynamic motion that favors [2,3] rearrangement.

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER
Reaction scheme showing dynamic motion in an ammonium ylide.
Early motion of an ammonium ylide transition state favors [1,2]-sigmatropic rearrangement, whereas later motion favors a [2,3] rearrangement.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

