Hexion Helps Lotus Build Its Fastest Car

The Lotus 3-Eleven, the fastest-ever production road car from Lotus Cars, was made possible with specially-formulated glass- and carbon-fiber epoxy resin body panels from the thermoset resin maker Hexion. Developed at Hexion’s composites center in Fareham, England, the new panels provided weight savings of 40% over those on other Lotus models, the firms say. The 3-Eleven can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds.
