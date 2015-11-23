Huntsman Family Buys Perchlorate Producer

Huntsman Family Investments, the private investment vehicle for the family of Huntsman Corp. founder Jon M. Huntsman Sr., has agreed to acquire American Pacific’s specialty chemicals business, a maker of ammonium perchlorate used in solid-propellant rockets, from H.I.G. Capital for an undisclosed sum. The business’s main plant is in Utah, where Huntsman is based. H.I.G. acquired American Pacific from public shareholders last year for about $390 million. H.I.G. continues to own American Pacific’s other division, Ampac Fine Chemicals.
