MIT Professor Named AIChE President

Gregory Stephanopoulos has been named the 2016 president of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). Stephanopoulos, W.H. Dow Professor of Chemical Engineering & Biotechnology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, works on metabolic engineering to create biofuels from renewable resources. He also studies the application of metabolic network analysis to better understanding human diseases, such as cancer. He earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota. Stephanopoulos’s goals as president of AIChE are to reach out to chemical engineers who work in areas outside of chemical engineering; build bridges between AIChE and other disciplines; and highlight the importance of chemical engineering in the competitiveness, safety, and growth of the chemical and energy industries. He is a member of the American Chemical Society.
