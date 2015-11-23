Advertisement

Environment

Science Advocates Win Medal Of Freedom

by Andrea Widener
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Two-time EPA Chief William D. Ruckel­shaus and longtime research funding advocate Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.) are among the most recent recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Ruckelshaus was awarded the medal for his efforts to protect public health and combat global challenges like climate change. He was the inaugural leader of EPA under President Richard Nixon and took over again under President Ronald Reagan. During his tenure, the pesticide DDT was banned, and catalytic converters to reduce pollution were required on cars. Mikulski, retiring chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, was recognized for her work to promote equality for women and investments in research and innovation. Among her accomplishments, she helped establish the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health, and saved the financial future of the Hubble Space Telescope.

