Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Supersalty Water Boosts Battery Safety

Energy Delivery: Highly concentrated aqueous electrolyte solutions could replace hazardous organic solvents in lithium-ion batteries

by Matt Davenport
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

PENNY FOR YOUR WATTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Liumin Suo
This small test device showed that water-in-salt batteries can provide power and voltages closer to those achieved with standard batteries that use flammable solvents.
A photograph shows a battery about the size of a penny.
Credit: Liumin Suo
This small test device showed that water-in-salt batteries can provide power and voltages closer to those achieved with standard batteries that use flammable solvents.

Flammable solvents currently used in lithium-ion batteries, such as ethylene carbonate, can turn the devices into chemical volcanoes if they fail. Aqueous electrolytes are a safe alternative, but water breaks down at the voltages required by electric cars and other power hogs. That may change thanks to a team led by Liumin Suo and Chunsheng Wang from the University of Maryland, College Park, and Kang Xu from the Army Research Laboratory. To boost the stability of water in a battery, the team cranked up the concentration of the aqueous electrolyte (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aab1595). Typical batteries use electrolytes with salt concentrations of about 6 M or less, Xu and Wang tell C&EN. They instead used lithium bis(trifluoromethane sulfonyl)imide solutions at better than 20 M. The salty solution roughly doubled water’s useful voltage range in batteries. In these concentrated electrolytes, the salt’s anions reduce before water starts breaking down electrochemically. A lithium fluoride film then forms at the anode, the team speculates, protecting against the decomposition of water at elevated voltages. This is the first report of such a protective barrier in a battery using aqueous chemistry, the team says.

WATER-IN-SALT
A figure compares conventional battery electrolytes with a new electrolyte.
Credit: Science
The electrolyte used in a new battery is so concentrated it behaves more like a water-in-salt than salt-in-water solution, which improves water’s electrochemical stability.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A practical route to making ammonia from wastewater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond stabilizes lithium metal electrodes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tackling sustainable fertilizer production with an alternative electrolyte

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE