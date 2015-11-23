Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

An Unlikely Philanthropic Alliance

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

In case you are not familiar with this accolade, the Breakthrough Prize is a set of international awards bestowed in three categories (life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics) that recognize scientific advances and aim to inspire the next generation of scientists. I wasn’t that well acquainted with this prize, which in my defense is not that surprising given 2016 is only the prize’s third edition but then again is surprising if you consider the amount of money the award offers. Let me give you a bit of background.

The prize was founded in 2013 by Sergey Brin (Google); Anne Wojcicki (23andMe); Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and his wife, Priscilla Chan; and Yuri Milner (DST Global) and his wife, Julia Milner, all of whom were later joined by Jack Ma (Alibaba) and his wife, Cathy Zhang. This is an impressive lineup: Silicon Valley aristocracy joining Chinese elite to create an unlikely philanthropic alliance. Each of the main Breakthrough Prizes comes with a $3 million award, with a total of seven prizes being awarded for 2016. This makes it the most lucrative annual prize in the history of science.

The most lucrative but certainly not the most prestigious. There’s probably universal agreement that the most prestigious are the Nobel Prizes, each of which by contrast come with a reward that’s just about one-third of a Breakthrough’s $3 million.

In fact, many comparisons have been drawn between the Nobels and the Breakthrough Prizes beyond the financial, and the Breakthroughs have some positives. For example, there is no limit on the number of people who can share a prize (although if you are one of the 1,300 physicists who received this year’s physics prize for their work on neutrinos, you may feel a bit shortchanged). In contrast the Nobels cap it at three, with worthy winners potentially going unrecognized. The Breakthroughs also offer better transparency in their selection process, where anyone can nominate someone for a Breakthrough Prize via an online form and laureates of all prizes are chosen by selection committees comprising prior prize recipients. By comparison the Nobels accept nomination by invitation only. Also, the Breakthrough Prizes aim to honor scientists who are still in their prime, whereas the Nobels often go to retired scientists for research that could be decades old.

But there are also negatives, and here is where for us chemists it gets ugly: Although we have a Nobel Prize in Chemistry, our subject is completely off the table with the Breakthrough Prize. How can this be, I wonder, when chemistry is the central science? It seems clear that the focus for Zuckerberg and friends is applied science with an emphasis on medical research—that is, curing intractable diseases and extending human life. So once again even when a lot of chemistry goes into making many of the discoveries in this area possible, there is no direct recognition of the role our science plays in the awards.

Despite this, I think Zuckerberg et al. and their Breakthrough Prize will continue to steal limelight from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and their Nobel awards. The winners are announced just days before the Oscars, and the award-giving ceremony, which promised to bring together “the brightest stars from the worlds of science, technology, and Hollywood,” is a taste of that world. The show was broadcast at the beginning of November, and it was spectacular. For those of you who missed it, it was held at NASA’s Hangar One in California, with the prizes being presented by celebrities such as Hilary Swank, Russell Crowe, Kate Hudson, and Christina Aguilera; Seth MacFarlane acted as master of ceremonies. In true Oscar fashion there was also musical entertainment, which came courtesy of Pharrell Williams. One of the other highlights included a video link with astronaut Scott Kelly aboard the International Space Station. The somber Nobel ceremony pales in comparison. I think there is a place for the Breakthrough Prizes as somewhat of a reinvention of the Nobels. That’s it: Where the Nobel Prizes and the 21st century meet. Pity chemistry is not recognized. Maybe we can persuade Mr. Zuckerberg to create a Breakthrough Prize in Chemistry. Does anyone have his number?

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Staying skeptical during Nobel season
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Announcing the “I Spy a Periodic Table” photo contest results
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remembering the Nobel laureates we lost in 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE