WuXi Will Advance Lilly Drug In China

The pharmaceutical services firm WuXi AppTec will develop for the China market an unspecified Eli Lilly & Co. compound being tested as a treatment for the blood disorder dyslipidemia. Under the agreement, WuXi will register, develop, and manufacture the drug in China, where as many as 12 million patients could use it to reduce their risk of cardiovascular events. WuXi is currently building a commercial-scale drug chemical manufacturing site in Changzhou, China.
