Abzena Acquires In Biotech Services

Abzena, a British provider of services to biologic drug companies, has acquired The Chemistry Research Solution (TCRS), a Pennsylvania-based contract chemistry provider, for $15 million. Founded in 2012 and staffed by chemists who mostly have drug industry experience, TCRS touts expertise in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bioconjugations. Abzena says TCRS will broaden its offerings to ADC developers. In September, Abzena acquired PacificGMP, a San Diego-based biologic drug service firm, for $8 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter