The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09347-cover-pdb0056ph02.jpg
09347-cover-pdb0056ph02.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 30, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 47

Computer-led searching for new solar-cell, catalyst, and dielectric materials offers advantages over traditional trial-and-error lab methods

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 47
Materials

How Computers Are Helping Chemists Discover Materials That Don’t Yet Exist

How Companies And Scientists Are Greening The Analytical Lab

Although green chemistry is a latecomer to the lab, instruments and analysis methods are changing

Clearing Up Cataracts With Cholesterol-like Molecules

Eye drops loaded with sterols can break up cataracts in animals, but some experts are skeptical about whether the treatment will work in people

  • Education

    Holiday Gift Ideas

  • Profiles

    Meet Artist Tyler Thrasher, Who Makes Dead Things Sparkle

    Tulsa-based artist grows crystals on skeletons and dried insects

  • Business

    The Making Of MilliporeSigma

    Udit Batra, CEO of the new life sciences supply giant, reveals Merck KGaA’s plans for Sigma-Aldrich

Science Concentrates

Environment

Patent Picks: New Propellant Technologies

A look at recent patenting activity in environmentally friendly propellants, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Holiday Gift Ideas

 

Job listings

