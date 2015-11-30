How Computers Are Helping Chemists Discover Materials That Don’t Yet Exist

November 30, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 47
Computer-led searching for new solar-cell, catalyst, and dielectric materials offers advantages over traditional trial-and-error lab methods
Cover image:
Credit:
Computer-led searching for new solar-cell, catalyst, and dielectric materials offers advantages over traditional trial-and-error lab methods
Although green chemistry is a latecomer to the lab, instruments and analysis methods are changing
Eye drops loaded with sterols can break up cataracts in animals, but some experts are skeptical about whether the treatment will work in people
Tulsa-based artist grows crystals on skeletons and dried insects
Udit Batra, CEO of the new life sciences supply giant, reveals Merck KGaA’s plans for Sigma-Aldrich
A look at recent patenting activity in environmentally friendly propellants, brought to you by C&EN and CAS