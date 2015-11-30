AkzoNobel Opens Coatings Centers

AkzoNobel is opening two new coatings development facilities. The first, in Malmö, Sweden, is a technical application center for the firm’s wood coatings business. The $2.7 million facility features several innovative coating lines, including one that uses light-emitting diodes for low-energy ultraviolet-light-cured wood coatings. Akzo is also opening a $10 million technology center in Strongville, Ohio, to advance research on metal coil, extrusion, and packaging coatings.
