CPKelco plans to build an additional North American manufacturing plant for gellan gum and specialty xanthan gum, fermentation-derived thickening gums used in food and beverage applications. The firm’s current North American plants are in San Diego and Okmulgee, Okla.
Vectra is the new name for OM Group, a producer of metal-based chemicals that was acquired earlier this year by Apollo Global Management for $1 billion. In addition to the name change, the company is relocating its headquarters from Cleveland to St. Louis.
Clariant has signed a deal to acquire the European aircraft deicing business from U.K. deicing company Kilfrost. The business’s products include ones made from propylene glycol, a nontoxic alternative to ethylene glycol.
Wacker Chemie is building a pilot reactor at its site in Nanjing, China, for testing tailor-made vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer dispersions. The materials, used as binders in construction, coatings, and adhesives, are customized for local environmental conditions and building techniques.
Genomatica and Braskem say they have successfully produced butadiene at lab scale using a direct biobased process. Genomatica says its previously developed butanediol technology has produced thousands of tons through licenses to BASF and Novamont.
Piramal Healthcare has opened an antibody-drug conjugate contract manufacturing facility at its site in Grangemouth, Scotland. The firm invested $3 million in the project, which it says created 20 new jobs.
Charles River Laboratories has paid $36 million to acquire Oncotest, a German firm that provides contract target discovery and validation services for oncology drugs. Charles River says Oncotest will complement its existing services for customers developing cancer therapies.
Idera Pharmaceuticals has licensed third-generation antisense molecules for the treatment of renal disease to GlaxoSmithKline. Idera will get a $2.5 million payment and up to $100 million in development and regulatory milestone payments.
