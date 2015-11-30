Chemours Aniline Will Go To Dow

Chemours is selling its Beaumont, Texas, aniline plant to Dow Chemical for $140 million. For Chemours, the sale is part of a restructuring program inaugurated upon its spin-off from DuPont in July. Dow, which uses aniline to make the polyurethane raw material methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, had been DuPont’s largest aniline customer for many years. Dow will continue to buy the chemical from Chemour’s Pascagoula, Miss., plant, which Chemours is retaining. In 2011, Dow inked an agreement with the Chinese aniline maker Jilin Connell to explore the construction of an aniline plant in Freeport, Texas, but the project never materialized.
