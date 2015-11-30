Companies Must Report Toxic Cleaning Chemical

EPA has added 1-bromopropane, also known as n-propyl bromide, to the list of toxic chemicals that companies must report on annually. The chemical, which is used in dry-cleaning solvents and spray adhesives, has been linked to cancer in rodents and is suspected to cause cancer in humans, the agency says. EPA based its decision on a review of the National Toxicology Program’s 13th Report on Carcinogens, which last year classified 1-bromopropane as “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.” The Report on Carcinogens, which is maintained by the Department of Health & Human Services, is the U.S. government’s warning list of known and potentially carcinogenic substances. EPA’s rule requires companies that manufacture, process, or use 1-bromopropane to report waste management, environmental releases, pollution prevention, and recycling data annually under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act beginning next year.
