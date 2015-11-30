Investors Create Boston Pharma

A new company, Boston Pharmaceuticals, has been created by Gurnet Point Capital, the investment firm formed earlier this year by Swiss entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli and led by Christopher Viehbacher, former CEO of Sanofi. Gurnet says it is committing $600 million to Boston Pharma so the new firm can acquire clinical assets from academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical groups. The firm says it is agnostic to therapeutic area, focusing instead on validated mechanisms of action. It will be led by Viehbacher and Robert Armstrong, former head of external R&D at Eli Lilly & Co.
